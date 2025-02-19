Leighton Town Football club vandalised - and police are appealing for information

By Jo Robinson
Published 19th Feb 2025, 18:02 BST
The damaged dugout and mess on the pitch. Image: Leighton Town Football Club.The damaged dugout and mess on the pitch. Image: Leighton Town Football Club.
The damaged dugout and mess on the pitch. Image: Leighton Town Football Club.
Leighton Town Football Club was vandalised yesterday afternoon, as mess was left strewn across the pitch.

It is believed that the club was targeted between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on February 18, with the culprit(s) damaging a net, home dugout, and signs.

Images posted by Leighton Town on social media show broken sponsorship signs and plastic bottles strewn over the pitch, as well as the smashed roof of the home dugout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club posted on Facebook: "At some point during the day [February 18], the ground has been broken into and vandalised.

"However we will be ready to kick off for tonight’s match."

Thankfully, the club was able to clear the mess before yesterday evening’s game against Flackwell Heath.

They said: “Many thanks to over 14 volunteers who came out and helped to clear up after the earlier vandalism A huge thank you to everyone, your help and support is very much appreciated.”

Comments on social media included: “What a club, what a community! Well done everyone,” and “Fantastic… well done to all the volunteers and everyone at the club.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "We received a report of criminal damage at Leighton Town Football Club yesterday (Tuesday). The incident is believed to have occurred between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/9650/25."

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice