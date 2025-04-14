Lorries taken off road during police 'day of action' in Bedfordshire

The 'day of action'. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police held a joint day of action on Friday (April 11) – and stopped two unsafe lorries.

Community officers teamed up with the Roads Policing Unit, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and HMRC to target vehicle-based offending – particularly focusing on LGVs and HGVs.

Officers also issued crime prevention advice.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Some of the results included prohibiting two vehicles due to their condition and taking them off the road, dealing with multiple traffic offence reports and giving words of advice to drivers.

"The DVSA was also on hand to check over the conditions of some of the vehicles and check driver hours to ensure that they were complying with legislation.

"HMRC carried out checks on the fuel and any goods that were being carried."

The event took place at Toddington Services.