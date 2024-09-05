Masked robbers use angle grinders to break open cash machines at Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard

Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Masked offenders targeted Leighton Buzzard Morrisons during a nightime raid.

Police were alerted at 2.50am on Wednesday (September 4) to reports that people were trying to cut out the cash machines at the Lake Street supermarket.

It is understood that a large hole was made in the side of a wall to gain access.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Three masked offenders used angle grinders to break open the cash machines. They escaped with a quantity of cash. A white transit van was left at the scene.

"No injuries were reported."

An investigation is continuing and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.