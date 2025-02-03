Ten trees have been ripped out of a park in a "senseless" act of vandalism in Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Acer trees were pulled up and put into a pile on Friday night (January 31) – just days after they were first planted in Vandyke Road Playing Field.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council had installed the trees as a memorial to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which aimed to improve biodiversity in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Bishop (Planets ward) told the LBO: "Annoyed is the best word to describe how I'm feeling. I really can't get into the minds of people who would do something like this.

A total of 10 Acer trees were uprooted. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"We thought we should create a memorial for the late Queen, and we thought that the trees would last a long time.

"It seemed like a great idea to improve the look of the town – the playing fields are open are sparse – and the trees delivered both objectives.

"It's such a senseless thing to do. I hope they can be replanted."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "We are disappointed and saddened at the wanton act of vandalism experienced at Vandyke Road playing field last week.

"The council agreed that as part of its improvements to the park – as well as in memory of Queen Elizabeth II – a number of trees would be planted to improve its biodiversity.

"Plans were subject to consultation with residents in the vicinity of the park and received support.

"Over the coming week, the trees will be replanted."

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Police were made aware that several newly planted trees were removed from Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard. Officers were informed that the trees were recovered and were not damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Community officers were made aware of the incident and will continue to patrol the area as part of wider anti-social behaviour activity.

"If you have any information call 101 and quote reference 10 of February 1.”