Memorial trees that were ripped out of Leighton Buzzard park have been replanted

By Jo Robinson
Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:26 BST
Memorial trees that were ripped out of a Leighton Buzzard park in a "senseless act of vandalism" have now been replanted.

Last week, the LBO reported that ten Acer trees had been dug up from Vandyke Road Playing Field and dumped in pile – just days after they had been bedded in.

However, thanks to the hard work of the council, all 10 trees – which honour Queen Elizabeth II – are now back in place.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "The process of replanting has been completed. We have a further 10 trees to plant but won’t do that until the ground has dried out a bit. We sincerely hope the trees remain in situ.

A number of the replanted Acer trees at Vandyke Road Playing Field. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.placeholder image
A number of the replanted Acer trees at Vandyke Road Playing Field. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"We would like to thank colleagues for their perseverance in getting the trees replanted and hope that in the years to come, the whole community can continue to enjoy the trees in memory of Queen Elisabeth II."

As well as being a tribute to the late monarch, the aim is for the Acers to improve biodiversity in the area.

The vandalism happened on the night of January 31 – and officers are investigating.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were made aware that several newly planted trees were removed from Vandyke Road.

"Officers were informed that the trees were recovered and were not damaged.

“Community officers were made aware of the incident and will continue to patrol the area as part of wider anti-social behaviour activity.

"If you have any information call 101 and quote reference 10 of February 1."

