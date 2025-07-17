"My neighbour didn't pick up his dog's poo" Bedfordshire Police reveals inappropriate 999 calls

Complaints about dog poo and council tax are just two of the inappropriate 999 calls Bedfordshire Police have received.

They’re urging people to think before they pick up the phone as they reveal calls like this can get in the way of responding to people who need help the most.

As the temperatures rise, the demand on policing rises with it. In January, the police control room received 9,073 calls – but in June that had ballooned more than 23 per cent to an astonishing 11,440 calls.

As part of its #MakeTheRightCall campaign the force is highlighting other ways to get in touch if it’s not an emergency.

Bedfordshire Police King Charles III badge, photographed August 2024.

> Online: If the crime has already taken place and no one is in danger, the fastest way to report a crime is online. Visit www.beds.police.uk and click the 'Report' button on the homepage.

> Webchat: If you would like to report something you know, or speak to someone about something you witnessed, visit the website and click the green speech bubble in the bottom right corner

> 101: This is for non-emergency calls – but wait times can be frustrating, so if you can, go online instead.

> 999: If a crime is in progress, someone is in danger or a serious collision has taken place it's 999 for an immediate police response… and not to complain about your tax bill.

You can also watch our video, above, to hear Detective Sergeant Flaminia Romita explain how and when to get in touch.