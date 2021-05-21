News of 74 extra police officers for Bedfordshire welcomed by Leighton Buzzard MP

Leighton Buzzard's MP has welcomed the announcement that 74 police officers have been recruited in Bedfordshire in the first year of the government’s campaign to recruit 20,000 by March 2023.

The addition of these new officers brings the total number of police across Bedfordshire up to 1,351, meaning there are now more frontline officers on our streets to keep the public safe.

The new figures have also confirmed that every single force across England and Wales has met or exceeded their recruitment targets. 139,000 people have applied to join the police since the start of the recruitment programme.

Andrew Selous MP

Analysis of diversity data shows that there are now 10,218 officers from a Black Asian and Minority Ethnic background – the highest number on record.

Mr Selous said: “Getting more police officers onto our streets is one of the people’s priorities, and so I am delighted that, this government has already delivered an extra 74 officers to Bedfordshire Police, after just one year.

“Every one of these officers will make an enormous difference in helping to cut crime and keep people safe – and I know that many more will follow as this government continues to deliver on its promise to recruit 20,000 more over the next three years.

“By backing our police with the funding, powers and resources they need, we are keeping the public and our communities safe, so that people everywhere can live their lives free from the fear of crime.”

8,771 new officers have joined forces across the country in the past year, which means the target for year one of the national recruitment push – to recruit 6,000 officers by March 2021 – has been exceeded.