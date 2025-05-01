Over £69k confiscated and 95 arrests made as police in Milton Keynes, Bucks and Beds join forces with others for major crackdown
Thames Valley Police and Bedfordshire Police supported a collaborative operation with multiple police forces to combat serious criminals exploiting the transport network for criminal purposes.
Operation Pandilla, aims to proactively address serious acquisitive crime and County Drugs Lines by making use of unique police technology and intelligence sharing across forces. Officers from the neighbouring forces team up with the Metropolitan Police, Surrey Police, Sussex Police, Essex Police and British Transport Police to conduct the operation across three days between April 23-25.
The operation resulted in 95 arrests, 15 weapon seizures, 38 drug-related seizures, over £69,000 in cash confiscated and 65 vehicles seized.
Targeted crime types include high harm offences such as robbery, burglary, grievous bodily harm, supply of class A drugs, theft of motor vehicles and possession of offensive weapons.
Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer said the operation exemplifies the strength of joint efforts.
“By sharing intelligence across police forces, we continue to tackle criminal activity taking place across our policing borders,” she said.
“I hope that our communities feel reassured that such criminal behaviours are met with swift and robust action. We are committed to disrupting crime and safeguarding our communities.
“We actively respond to your concerns as the public, and the information from our communities is crucial in identifying and intercepting criminality. If you notice anything suspicious, call 101.
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.”