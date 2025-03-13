Police crack down on teen boys throwing eggs in Leighton Buzzard

The remaining eggs were seized by officers. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police carried out some cracking work to track down unruly lads in Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of 15 youths were causing havoc by throwing eggs in the Market Square area last week (March 6).

Thanks to CCTV footage from shops and tips offs from the public, officers tracked down the teens and rang their parents.

The lads were visited by the police the next day and "notified of the pending consequences".

The force thanked the community for their egg-cellent teamwork.