Police crack down on teen boys throwing eggs in Leighton Buzzard
Police carried out some cracking work to track down unruly lads in Leighton Buzzard.
A group of 15 youths were causing havoc by throwing eggs in the Market Square area last week (March 6).
Thanks to CCTV footage from shops and tips offs from the public, officers tracked down the teens and rang their parents.
The lads were visited by the police the next day and "notified of the pending consequences".
The force thanked the community for their egg-cellent teamwork.