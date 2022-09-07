Police launch CCTV appeal after late night disorder in Leighton Buzzard's West Street
CCTV images have been released to help police with enquiries into a fracas in Leighton Buzzard.
By Jo Robinson
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:19 pm
Images have been released of a woman who may be able to help the force with its investigations, after a late night disorder in West Street on August 28.
A Bedfordshire Police posted on social media: "We’re issuing CCTV images of a woman that we believe can help us with our enquires into a disorder in West Street, Leighton Buzzard on Sunday 28 August at around 12am.
"If you know who this woman is or have any information about this incident, please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 0002 of 28 August."