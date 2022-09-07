Police launch CCTV appeal after late night disorder in Leighton Buzzard's West Street

Images have been released of a woman who may be able to help the force with its investigations, after a late night disorder in West Street on August 28.

A Bedfordshire Police posted on social media: "We’re issuing CCTV images of a woman that we believe can help us with our enquires into a disorder in West Street, Leighton Buzzard on Sunday 28 August at around 12am.

CCTV images. Credit: Bedfordshire Police.