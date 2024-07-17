Police recover over £100 of items taken from Leighton Buzzard Poundland after chase through town
Police recovered over £100 of items after a Leighton Buzzard shop sent out a call for help over suspected shoplifting.
Shop staff at the Poundland alerted a PCSO and other local stores after the incident – and the suspects were caught by the officer following a foot chase through the town.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team said: "Today local shop staff made good use of their shop radio. Staff successfully contacted CCTV and the PCSO on the ground, who followed the offenders through the town on council cameras.
"After a short foot chase items were recovered to the value of £102. Apparently, the offenders lost their receipt."
Police are investigating.