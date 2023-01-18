Police seize suspected stolen bikes in response to 'nuisance and disruption' in Leighton Buzzard

Three suspected stolen bikes have been seized by police in Leighton Buzzard.

The seizures this weekend (January 15) come as part of an ongoing operation by the town’s community policing team following reports of antisocial behaviour. Officers are working to identify the owners of the bikes as well as the suspects, as they urge people to come forward with information.

PCSO Rachel Carne from the Leighton Buzzard community policing team said: “We know how much of a nuisance people riding these bikes are causing people and the disruption it is causing. We are determined to disrupt this activity and take action against these offenders.

'Anti social bikes' recovered by Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team on January 15. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

"These seizures have only come about due to information from the community. People reporting things to us, like where these bikes are being stored or when and where this activity is taking place, is vital for us to take the action we want to and put an end to this unacceptable behaviour.”