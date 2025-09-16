Police step up patrols after bike stolen from Leighton Buzzard shop

Bedfordshire Police file image

Police say they have stepped up patrols in Leighton Buzzard after a bike was stolen from a shop by two men.

The robbery happened at around 10am on Thursday, September 11.

One of the men is described as white, in his 20s and around 6ft 2ins with black hair. He is believed to have been wearing a black jacket.

The second man is believed to be in his 60s, around 5ft 8ins and was wearing a grey T-shirt and black cap.

If anyone saw what happened or has any information, contact police on 101 or online quoting BP-11092025-0089.