Prolific Bedfordshire burglar who fled the country for five years is now jailed

A prolific burglar who evaded police by spending the last few years in another country is now behind bars.

Michael Cawley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burglary over an eight-week period in 2019 at various locations within Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Cawley targeted properties in Luton, Dunstable, Aylesbury, and St Albans and officers investigating managed to identify him via CCTV at each scene.

But before police could arrest him, Cawley left the UK for Ireland and was wanted for a number of years. He was finally arrested in February this year in North Wales, after arriving on a ferry from Dublin.

Cawley, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to burglary and was sentenced to a total of one year and eight months at Luton Crown Court last week.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from Bedfordshire Police's burglary team, Operation Maze, said: “Cawley targeted properties and stole jewellery and cash. He then fled to Ireland and was not apprehended until he came back recently. The victims can now finally have closure, knowing that he will be behind bars, and I hope that upon release, Cawley will have a crime free future.

“Burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, so we will continue to persist in our efforts to catch these criminals even after many years have passed. CCTV evidence linked Cawley to the offences, giving him no option but to plead guilty.”