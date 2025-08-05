The government announced an additional £120 million in funding to support a 4.2 per cent pay rise for police officers across England and Wales – but it remains unclear whether Bedfordshire will receive enough to cover the full cost locally.

The uplift, announced by the Home Office on Friday (August 1), follows the independent Police Remuneration Review Body’s recommendation and applies to officers across all ranks.

While the extra funding is intended to support forces in meeting the increase, it is unclear whether it will be sufficient in areas like Bedfordshire, which has historically received one of the lowest per-capita police grants in the country.

Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner (PCC) John Tizard welcomed the increase and the extra funding, but did not answer questions about how the settlement will affect local budgets and frontline services.

In response to the announcement, the following questions were put to the PCC by the Local Democracy Reporting Service:

Given the Home Office has provided £120 million nationally to support the uplift, is the allocation sufficient for Bedfordshire’s share or is there a funding gap?

If the funding shortfall cannot be met from central government, are there any anticipated service impacts, such as reduced neighbourhood policing, PCSOs, or delays to technology upgrades?

What areas of policing might be most at risk to balance the budget?

Will the PCC engage with local residents to explain the trade‑offs and funding decisions being made in response to the national pay award?

With past pay erosion and growing resignations, particularly among early-career officers, how do you assess the potential impact of this pay rise on staff retention in Bedfordshire?

In a written statement, PCC Tizard said: “I welcome the 4.2 per cent increase in police pay, and I hope police staff will receive a similar settlement.

“I also welcome the additional £120 million national funding from the Home Office to support this increase, and in particular the gap between our budget provision of 2.8 per cent, and the 4.2 per cent figure for this financial year.”

However, he did not respond to the specific questions about the sufficiency of Bedfordshire’s allocation, the risk to local services, or plans to consult the public on potential trade-offs.

The Home Office said it expects the pay award to support recruitment and retention across the service.