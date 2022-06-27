£900 reward now on offer for information about vandalism of Leighton Buzzard memorial bench

Last week, the LBO reported that Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor Pat Carberry and resident June Tobin had both put forward £250 as they appealed for people to come forward.

The reward has now increased after Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor Tony Morris added £250, and two other residents pledged £100 and £50 respectively.

Councillor Tony Morris told the LBO: “What is it about this sort of crime that I find so abhorrent? It’s pointless, it’s pathetic, and in the case of Wally’s bench it is totally disrespectful, not just to Wally but to the many people, often volunteers, who strive to keep our town as lovely as it is.

Graffiti on Wally Randall's memorial bench. Image: Laura Hunt.

“The culprits need to realise that there is a serious downside to this sort of behaviour."

June Tobin claimed: "Having spoken to the police they cannot do anything unless witnesses come forward who saw the vandals in the act."

Councillor Carberry added: "The vandalism seems to be getting worse and a community garden beside the railway station was targeted with plants and trellis being damaged.

"This is particularly annoying as it was made by volunteers who measly wish to enhance the parks for the enjoyment of residents and visitors to our town."

Graffiti in Leighton-Linslade. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team is looking into recent incidents of vandalism.

It posted on its Facebook page, stating: "Below are photos of a spate of graffiti that has taken place in and around the Town Centre. Namely, Oakley Green, Waterbourn Walk and Parsons Recreation Ground, to name but a few.

"We believe these incidences took place, on or around, Tuesday 14th June. We are currently in the throws of establishing those responsible.

"However, if you have any information regarding these offences please contact us on our Bed Police webchat page or dialling 101."

The LBO has contacted Bedfordshire Police for a comment about the spate of vandalism in Leighton-Linslade.