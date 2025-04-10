Teenager charged with robbery and possessing weapons and drugs in Leighton Buzzard
The community policing team searched an address in the town on Wednesday (April 9) following tips offs from the community.
A teenager was arrested for robbery and charged with a number of offences on Thursday (April 10).
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team said: "The teenager has has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of cannabis, criminal damage and robbery, and has been remanded to Luton Magistrates’ Court.
"Anti-social behaviour has a huge impact on residents and businesses and its paramount we tackle it early, that's why we're urging you to continue to tell us what you know, and we'll continue to take action."
You can report information online or by calling 101.