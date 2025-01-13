Tell police where next weapons sweeps in Leighton-Linslade should take place
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team wants to hear your views about where their next weapons sweeps should be conducted.
The force worked with Safer Neighbourhood Officers to conduct patrols in the Tiddenfoot area on January 8 – and were pleased to report that nothing was found.
However, they are now keen to hear where else in Leighton-Linslade should be searched.
You can leave a comment on Facebook or email [email protected] with your thoughts.