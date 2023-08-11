Two arrested as police use helicopters in clampdown on nuisance motorbikes and scooters in Leighton Buzzard

Bedfordshire Police and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) have joined forces to clampdown on the antisocial use of motorbikes and scooters.

During the two-day op, two scooters were seized, a man was also arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, while another was arrested for drug driving.

The joint operation involved officers patrolling areas where repeated issues had been reported in Dunstable, Houghton Regis, and Leighton Buzzard – while a NPAS helicopter provided support from above.

Footage of a nuisance rider

Trained motorcyclists from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Meteor team – the force’s dedicated response to nuisance motorbikes – were also on the road.

Bedfordshire Police community policing inspector Jennifer Hurley said: “This operation was a unified effort to directly address concerns raised by residents regarding nuisance vehicles and antisocial behaviour.

“We fully recognise the detrimental impact that these issues have on the safety and wellbeing of our community.

The NPAS helicopter landing

"We will continue to do all we can, seeking opportunities to team up with partner agencies where possible, to actively deter and disrupt the activities of those involved.

“Dedicated operations like these are made possible through reports and information submitted to us, so please continue to tell us about incidents and issues in the area, to enable us to allocate resources and take appropriate action.”