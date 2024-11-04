Police hunted down and detained two people after a road rage hammer attack on the M25.

A driver dialled 999 at around 4pm on October 26 to report a man trying to damage their vehicle with a hammer.

Police tracked down and detained the suspect’s vehicle near Hockliffe – which was using cloned registration plates. Two people were detained and a hammer, which police found in the boot, was seized.

The investigation has been passed to the Metropolitan Police for further enquiries.