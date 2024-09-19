Two stolen vehicles seized by police in village near Leighton Buzzard
Two stolen vehicles were seized by police in a village near Leighton Buzzard.
The force's Rural Crime Action Team recovered the vehicles in Little Billington.
One vehicle was stolen from Hertfordshire and one was stolen from the London area.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "We strongly suggest registering your vehicle and other items with a reputable property marking company. We support Datatag when marking agricultural machinery, trailers and horse boxes. These kits make it easier for police to identify stolen items and get them returned to their owners."
The vehicles were recovered on September 3. No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.