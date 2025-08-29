'Unprovoked attack on 70-year-old filmed in Leighton Buzzard street' - residents criticise lack of police presence

A 70-year-old victim has hit out at the lack of policing in Leighton Buzzard after telling a town council meeting they were violently attacked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim told Leighton-Linslade Town Council they were punched in the head, knocked to the ground and kicked repeatedly – as the attack was filmed.

While members of the public stepped in to stop the assault, gave first aid and called emergency services, the meeting was told the police response was “delayed”, with the attacker fleeing before officers arrived.

The attack took place in Hockliffe Street on July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo of Bedfordshire police vehicles.

But when approached by the LBO, Bedfordshire Police gave no details or witness appeal relating to the alleged attack – and instead said it was “focused on ensuring Leighton Buzzard is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

According to the town council meeting minutes: “The victim questioned why Leighton-Linslade town lacks a permanent police station and consistent visible police presence" – a frustration that was echoed by other members of the public who complained about youth gangs.

And Cllr Kevin Pughe spoke on behalf of a resident about drug activity on Hockliffe Road and Hartwell Cresent, with reports of potential drug dealing, antisocial behaviour and possible gang activity including knives.

The council report added that Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith noted that, while a team of seven officers and a sergeant operate from Bossard House and a patrol vehicle is assigned to the area, “resource shortages and urgent call demands often pull them away” – while it also suffers from restricted public access with the public “unaware how to access the facility”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police said officers from its community and CID teams have been investigating incidents across Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding area – with a 17-year-old boy arrested in relation to the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Pages Park on August 10.

He has been referred to the Youth Offending Team and is currently on bail.

On the same morning, a 50-year-old victim was threatened by armed robbers on Heath Road.

Chief Inspector Goldsmith said: “Our dedicated Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team continues to patrol the area daily, engaging with residents and business owners and responding to their concerns. As part of our Safer Streets Summer Initiative, we’ve allocated additional resources to the town to boost visibility and tackle anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These resources enable us to carry out targeted operations focused on the crimes and behaviours that most affect our community. This month, our officers have been actively involved in Operation Talos, which is aimed at tackling gang activity and drug-related offences.

“We work closely with our local authority partners and their specialist CCTV operator team, who provide vital intelligence and guidance to help our officers respond swiftly and effectively. With their support—and the continued input from residents—we remain focused on ensuring Leighton Buzzard is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

According to the latest crime figures, there were 126 violent or sexual offences in the Leighton Buzzard area in June 2025, 111 reports of anti-social behaviour, 43 vehicle crimes and 32 instances of criminal damage or arson.

Meanwhile, the chief inspector told the council crime had increased 4 per cent year on year, with a sharp rise of 36 per cent in shoplifting offences – which he linked to better reporting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drug offences were up 27 per cent, while violence with injury, burglaries, robberies, vehicle offences, cycle theft and non retail theft had all decreased.

Lake Street was singled out as a crime hotspot.