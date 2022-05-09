The appeal will run from May 12 until May 29, coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) and supported by Thames Valley Police.

Those surrendering firearms during this time will not face prosecution for illegally possessing them at the point of surrender and can remain anonymous.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Many firearms are held in ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

"Some firearms are held legally and are no longer required. Other firearms are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate their local communities.

"The national surrender gives people the chance to hand in firearms and ammunition by simply taking them to a local police station.

"Guns and ammunition can be surrendered at a front counter at designated police stations across the Thames Valley, anyone handing in a firearm or ammunition is advised to only visit the police stations listed."

These include: Aylesbury Police Station, Wendover Road, Aylesbury, and Milton Keynes Police Station, North Row, Witan Gate East, Milton Keynes.

Opening times for both stations are 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

If individuals are unable to travel to a police station, or have concerns about transporting a firearm to a police front counter then they should contact the Thames Valley Police via 101 and arrange for the firearm to be collected.

Head of firearms at Thames Valley Police, superintendent Gavin Wong said: “We use various tactics to locate weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands, but we also need the public’s help to ensure unwanted, unlicensed or illegal firearms are handed in.

“Thankfully, this type of crime remains low across the country, and the national surrender prevents firearms from falling into the pool of criminally used weapons."