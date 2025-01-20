Woman died and two others seriously injured in crash near Slapton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died in a fatal road traffic collision near Slapton.

At around 1.50pm on January 8, two vehicles, a black Ford Focus and a silver Vauxhall Corsa, were involved in a head-on crash on the B488 Leighton Road between the junction for Slapton and Leighton Buzzard just outside the village of Horton.

Three people sustained serious injuries, the driver and passenger in the Ford Focus and the driver of the Vauxhall, and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman aged in her 30s, died of her injuries in hospital on Tuesday (January 14).

The other two injured people have since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Natalie Robinson of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has occurred on a rural road between Slapton and Leighton Buzzard, and very sadly, a woman has since passed away.

“Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers. My thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to contact us.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250011294.”