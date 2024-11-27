Amber flood risk for Leighton Buzzard as river levels on rise today

An amber flood warning has been issued for the River Ouzel and Clipstone Brook in Leighton Buzzard.

People are advised to "be prepared", as river levels are rising slightly in response to the rainfall last night. Flooding remains possible.

The gov.uk website states: "Areas most at risk are those around the River Ouzel from Leighton Buzzard to Willen, including Clipstone Brook and Water Eaton Brook."

However, after this morning, there is no significant rainfall forecast over the next few days.

A flood warning road sign on a partially submerged road (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

It is advised that those at risk should:

>Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

>Get ready to act on your flood plan if you have one.

>Move your car or other vehicles to higher ground, if it is safe to do so.

>Prepare a flood kit of essential items including a torch with spare batteries, mobile phone and charger, warm clothes, insurance documents, water, food, first aid kit and any prescription medicines or baby care items you may need.

>Businesses should inform staff and customers about the situation.

>Check that you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies.

>In rural locations, farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment away from areas likely to flood.

>Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. 30 cm of fast-flowing water can move a car and 6 inches can knock an adult off their feet.

>Flood water is dangerous and may be polluted. Wash your hands thoroughly if you've been in contact with it.

For more information, you can call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quickdial code: 212030.