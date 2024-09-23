Emergency flood warning issued for Leighton Buzzard this evening and overnight

By Jo Robinson
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 17:06 BST
Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).
An emergency flood alert has been issued for tonight (September 23) in Leighton Buzzard.

The Environment Agency has advised that more heavy rainfall and potential flooding is expected this evening and overnight in areas around Clipstone Brook.

The areas most at risk are: Aries Court, North Star Drive, Carina Drive, Hockliffe Road, Capshill Avenue, Waterdell, South Street, Lovent Drive, Steppingstone Place, Billington Road, and Grovebury Road.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We advise everyone to avoid the area where possible and avoid putting yourself into unnecessary danger."

An assistance centre has been set up in Meadow Way Community Centre where food and shelter is provided. An appeal for towels (to help people dry their homes once water has receded) is also running. Please donate them to the community centre.

If you are vulnerable and need assistance, contact CBC's emergency helpline number: 0300 300 8500.

If a flood is posing a danger to life or injury, dial 999.

