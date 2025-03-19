Firefighters tackle burning waste and furniture in Leighton Buzzard garden

By Jo Robinson
Published 19th Mar 2025, 08:52 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters tackled a pile of burning rubbish in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday (March 16).

Crews were called to a fire in a rear garden in Churchill Road at 10.03am.

They doused burning waste and household furniture.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental."

Crews from Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable attended.

