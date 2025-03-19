Firefighters tackle burning waste and furniture in Leighton Buzzard garden
Firefighters tackled a pile of burning rubbish in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday (March 16).
Crews were called to a fire in a rear garden in Churchill Road at 10.03am.
They doused burning waste and household furniture.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental."
Crews from Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable attended.
