Flooding danger on major road on edge of Leighton Buzzard

Residents of The Planets estate in Leighton Buzzard have been raising fears over flooding on a major carriageway on the edge of the town.

They say surface water flooding is forcing cars to drive in the middle of the road on a sharp bend on the A4012.

One resident, who took the photos in this article on New Year's Day, said: "The road floods deeply after rain, covering the northbound/westbound carriageway on the A4012 just outside Leighton Buzzard. Cars can't see the flood until they turn sharply into the left hand turn on the bend and then veer out onto the opposite carriageway to avoid it.

"The spray blinds cars travelling in the opposite direction and also causes them to swerve out on the sharp bend to avoid being hit. This flooding has been present since the verges were dug up (possibly for gas main replacement) and the drain there must now be blocked."

She said the issues have been reported to Central Bedfordshire Council since October but so far nothing has been done - although the council says it did act initially and the water has since subsided.

She claimed: "This has been a problem since the upgrade on the electric supply cables where put in.

"The residents of Leighton Buzzard had to endure months of roadworks for the work to be done, and now months of unsafe roads, with no lighting on two bad bends and flooding on two sides of the carriage way.

"We were told the electric upgrade was to protect the town's electric supply, but the people on the Planets, mainly Gemini Close, have had more power cuts than before.

"The last one a generator was put in place to provide the Close with a electric supply, and all the time none of the new homes are affected, we have put up with months and months of roadworks, water works and electric works while these houses are being built and now face months and months of waiting for the flood water and lighting to be sorted."

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “Following a visit to the site from our Streetworks Team, the pooling issue was caused from water running off a nearby field. The water has since subsided.

"When the report was initially received, our Emergency Call Out Team attended the site and placed flood boards at the location. The flooding was not a result of electrical works carried out in October.”

