'Haphazard parking' in Heath and Reach blasted by fire service after cars block engine's way to school

Yesterday (June 30) crew members visited a Year 2 class at St Leonard’s V A Lower School but were unable to drive their engine into the school due to "haphazard parking".

The team has now published an important reminder, as "time costs lives".

Posting on Facebook, BFRS stated: "Unfortunately due to some haphazard parking, we couldn't get our Fire engine to the school.

'Fire engines need big gaps' posted the fire service. Image: BFRS.

"We still gave the class the important educational input around Fire Safety, but they were all very upset at not being able to have a proper look around the Fire engine.

"More importantly, if there was an incident at the school or further down the road we would have been seriously impacted.

"Please have some consideration for where you park and always leave room for us to get through.

Another street with a narrow gap, referenced in a fire service Facebook post earlier this month. Image: BFRS.

"Time costs lives."

Last month, the fire service also posted a message on Facebook in response to crews arriving at a local road with limited space to drive through.

It stated: “Reminder: Please consider room for emergency vehicles when parking your car.

"This picture [featured second in the LBO article] was taken in Leighton Buzzard recently. In an emergency, every second counts. #wevegotyourback.”

One resident commented on the post to ask: “What do you do if you can’t get through and it’s an emergency? Shocking parking!”