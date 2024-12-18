Leighton Buzzard care home knit for premature babies

Residents, staff, and relatives at Elm Lodge Care Home are coming together every week in a knit and natter activity to make a real difference for premature babies in their community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants are making cannula sleeves for the Warm Baby Project, a charity devoted to keeping babies warm.These specially knitted sleeves provide vital comfort and protection for premature babies requiring cannulas, helping to improve their care experience.

The project has a deeply personal connection for Elm Lodge. Receptionist Becky, whose daughter was admitted to hospital and three days old and required a cannula during her stay. This inspired the care home to support an initiative that could give other babies the same lifeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know firsthand how important these sleeves can be,” Becky shared. “It’s wonderful to see our residents, staff, and relatives coming together to give back in such a meaningful way.”

Becky and Talia (pictured left to right) from Elm Lodge proudly deliver handmade cannula sleeves to the local neonatal unit, spreading warmth and care to premature babies in need.

Elm Lodge staff, Victoria, Talia, and Becky have recently visited the Neo Natal Unit at Milton Keynes Hospital to present the first batch on completed canula sleeves to the doctor on the unit, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the care home’s thoughtful contribution. “These sleeves are always in demand, and they make such a difference to the comfort and care of our tiny patients,” the doctor explained.

Residents have found the sessions to be a fulfilling way to stay active, social, and engaged with their local community. “I love knitting for a good cause,” said one resident. “It feels good to know we’re helping babies and their families.”

Elm Lodge plans to continue the Knit & Natter sessions as an ongoing initiative, encouraging more people to join and donate. “This is just the beginning,” said the care home manager. “We’re so proud to be making a difference, and we’re excited to donate even more sleeves in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who would like to support the initiative, Elm Lodge welcomes donations of soft baby-friendly yarn to aid the group in their efforts.

Talia Greaves, Activity Coordinator at Elm Lodge said: “This heartwarming project is a testament to the power of community spirit and the joy of giving back, proving that even small acts of kindness can create a big impact.