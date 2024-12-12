Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club holds exciting competition
This was an “open” competition (ie, with no set subject) for prints and projected digital images. The images entered exhibited, as usual, an eclectic variety of subjects, approaches, and styles – including landscapes, seascapes, cityscapes, candid/street, birds, animals, insects, travel, architecture, retro/nostalgia, close-up, still life, abstract, colour, and monochrome, and more.
Our independent CACC judge for the competition was Paul Mason from Ealing & Hampshire House Photographic Society.
The top performers were Wendy Taylor LRPS (prints) and Terry Godber ARPS, Sandra Eve, John Curd, John Booth, Paul Needham, and Patrick Linford (projected images).
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.