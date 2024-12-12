Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club holds exciting competition

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 11:20 BST
Beewolf Arriving With Prey by John Curdplaceholder image
Beewolf Arriving With Prey by John Curd
On Wednesday December 11 Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club held their third internal competition of the 2024-25 season.

This was an “open” competition (ie, with no set subject) for prints and projected digital images. The images entered exhibited, as usual, an eclectic variety of subjects, approaches, and styles – including landscapes, seascapes, cityscapes, candid/street, birds, animals, insects, travel, architecture, retro/nostalgia, close-up, still life, abstract, colour, and monochrome, and more.

Our independent CACC judge for the competition was Paul Mason from Ealing & Hampshire House Photographic Society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The top performers were Wendy Taylor LRPS (prints) and Terry Godber ARPS, Sandra Eve, John Curd, John Booth, Paul Needham, and Patrick Linford (projected images).

Woolly Clawed White Tail by Terry Godber ARPSplaceholder image
Woolly Clawed White Tail by Terry Godber ARPS

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice