Leighton Buzzard takeaway launches It's Coming Home pizza for England v Italy Euros final

A Leighton Buzzard pizza takeaway has launched the 'It's Coming Home' pizza this weekend as it cheers on the Three Lions in the Euros.

Despite its Italian roots, Amore Pizzeria, Hockliffe Street, is hoping England will be victorious on Sunday and win their first major football tournament since 1966.

The takeaway team has created their special 'It's Coming Home' pizza with a pepperoni St George's flag, while tasty patriotic cupcakes are available from sister company, Amore Bakery.

It's Coming Home pizza. Photo: Amore Pizzeria.

Commenting on why they created the special pizza, Paulo Benfeito, owner of Amore Pizzeria, told us: "Because it's coming home, isn't it!? It's been 55 years. It's been a long wait.

"During the matches, our delivery drivers have been asking customers, what's the score, what's the score?

"I want England to win, it's been 55 years, come on! Although we have Italian heritage really we want England to win; they haven't won for a long time. And we know Italy are good!"

He added: "At the end of the day this is my home, and I want them to win."

Cupcakes to celebrate the Euros. Photo: Amore Bakery.

Italy was last victorious in the World Cup in 2006, with previous wins in 1982, 1938 and 1934.

Meanwhile, it last won the Euros in 1968, and had second place finishes in 2000 and 2012.

England, however, has never won the Euros.

Paulo added: "Every time England wins a game all our customers are in a happy mood and we know it will be another busy day.

"I'm hoping it will be one-nil to England."

The 'It's Coming Home pizza' is available to order now for £4.95.