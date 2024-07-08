Linslade's Wing Road could remain closed until next week after gas leak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gas leak has closed Linslade's Wing Road and could mean that the street doesn't reopen until next Tuesday (July 16).

Staff from SGN are currently on the scene to fix the affected pipe, with the job described as "complex".

SGN spokesman, Dan Brown, said: "We’re working to urgently fix our pipe in Wing Road after a leak was discovered. To ensure everyone’s safety while we complete this repair work, Wing Road remains closed to motorists and a signed diversion is in place.

"This is a complex job requiring specialist equipment to make a permanent repair to the affected pipe. This will arrive on site tomorrow and we’re continuing to monitor gas readings and the safety of the site in the meantime.

"All being well, we’ll be able to complete this work, enabling the safe reopening of Wing Road, by Tuesday, July 16.