COLUMN: Family focussed Summer

With the recent warm weather, it may feel like summer has been in full swing for weeks. But for many families, the school holidays have only just begun — and the next six weeks can be both exciting and challenging to fill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know that keeping children entertained over the summer can be costly, so I’m pleased that Central Bedfordshire Council is offering a wide range of affordable – and in many cases, free – activities for families across our area.

There’s something for everyone, including inclusive events tailored for children with special educational needs and disabilities. From creative play sessions at our children’s centres to crafting and puzzle activities in libraries – not to mention the always-popular Summer Reading Challenge – there’s plenty to enjoy indoors if the sunshine takes a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those eager to get outside, Central Bedfordshire boasts over 1,000 hectares of stunning countryside, with scenic walking and cycling routes. Dunstable Downs, Rushmere Country Park and Houghton Hall Park are hosting summer play events, wildlife trails and other seasonal activities to help children connect with nature and stay active.

What's on this Summer

Our leisure centres are also running family-friendly sessions for just £2 per person, making it easier to stay active without breaking the bank.

If you're looking for a full day out or just a quick local activity, there’s plenty on offer to help families make the most of the holidays. Find out what’s happening near you through our dedicated School Holiday Activities page at: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/school-holiday-activities

Getting around is easier too – our young person’s bus card offers travel for just £1, helping older children and teens access activities independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also running fully funded activity sessions for eligible families that include a healthy lunch for every child attending – supporting both wellbeing and family budgets during the summer break.

Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

And finally, we’re thrilled that Central Bedfordshire will host a stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain on 4th September – the UK’s largest free-to-watch live sporting event. It’s a brilliant way to round off what promises to be a fantastic summer. Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for details of where to watch!

Whatever your plans, I hope you and your family enjoy a safe, active, and fun-filled summer.

Cllr Adam Zerny

Leader, Central Bedfordshire Council