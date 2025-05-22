COLUMN: Getting the right homes in the right places is essential

Central Bedfordshire is home to some truly stunning countryside—much of it nationally recognised for its beauty. It’s one of the reasons so many of us choose to live here.

Understandably, new housing often sparks strong opinions. We are rightly defensive of the loss of countryside but most of us want the next generation to be able to afford to buy near to their families, and many people also want to be able to find properties in which to downsize as they get older.

Getting the right homes in the right places is essential. Furthermore, even if none of us wanted to consider any new housing, it's a national requirement set by the Government. If we don’t proactively plan for this, development will still happen — but we lose the chance to influence where homes are built and the essential infrastructure that supports them.

That’s why the Council is now working on its next Local Plan that sets out the future framework for development across Central Bedfordshire. Developers and landowners have submitted 626 sites for potential inclusion. It’s still early days, there is a lot more work to do, and council officers will be assessing the 432 sites that made it through the initial review, to understand which are most appropriate.

Only a small proportion of the sites put forward will be required, and it's important everyone has their say over which are the right ones. Residents will have a chance to contribute. A public consultation is expected next spring, giving everyone the opportunity to help shape the plan. And once the council decides on the shortlist of sites, the public will again get their say.

One proposed development that has generated significant interest is Universal’s ambition to create a world-class theme park and resort in Bedfordshire. This is an exciting prospect, with the potential to create thousands of jobs and put our area on the map internationally.

I recently met with representatives from Universal and put forward some of the key questions I’ve heard from residents. It was encouraging to hear how committed they are to ensuring the development works for the local community.

They’ve made it clear that investment in infrastructure will be central to the project’s success, a including an expanded Wixams station, new direct slip roads from the A421 and several other local road improvements, and that they’re working to minimise disruption as much as possible.You can watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/Rwz4rgJ14CU

Whether it’s new homes or nationally significant projects like Universal, I remain focused on pushing developers to include the right infrastructure, so it brings lasting benefits to our communities.

With thoughtful planning and strong local input, we can get the best out of every opportunity.

Cllr Adam Zerny

Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council