Column: Health Matters

In September 2023 BLMK ICB quoted ‘The ICB has committed to providing six-weekly updates on its work with partners and residents’, yet no updates have been forthcoming since April 5, 2024.

A disappointing update

Almost two years ago we naively put our trust in Bedford, Luton, Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) to ‘do their best for us.’

Our volunteers, MP, councilors and others worked long hours, forfeiting high-days and holidays and we bent over backwards to fit into the ICB’s prolific meeting timetable because it was SO important for our town and the prize at the end of the tunnel was the Outline Business Case setting out what’s needed and could be done urgently in our town.

Edith Griffith Chair of Leighton Linslade Health Provision Group.

It must have cost thousands from the NHS funds. The release date was over three months ago but still no sight of it.

We have not been given the courtesy of any information from the ICB since the Focus Group in November 2023. All our approaches have been stone-walled since May, with scant regard to our professional and respectful approach to them.

So, the Campaign continues….

Please come along to our September events for Leighton, Linslade and Villages, starting with:

Friday, Sept 6 – “Torchlit Vigil at the Market Cross” at 7pm. A short, silent, ALL coming together to mark the lack of adequate basic healthcare in our town. Beam your torches up on our ‘Market Cross’ at the town’s heart. See flyers and Facebook for details.

A welcome update

The Bassett Road clinic which has served our modest population for the past fifty years had been closed but is now rented out and has gained four refurbished consultation rooms being used by Leighton Linslade Health Connections (PCN) despite no patient parking except for Blue Badge holders and staff and no access via public transport. Still, the ICB say, “We are better off than most!”

Physio Assessment – book via your surgery for advice on how to manage condition (not hands on) I have used this service twice and can recommend.

Unpaid Carers Health Checks

Learning Disability Annual Health Check

Social Prescriber Referrals – if you feel lonely, isolated, need non-medical help

Smoking Cessation

Community Connections at the library fortnightly for patients to drop in and have a chat with the social prescriber.

For information on the above services ring 01525 300780