Column: Health Matters

Does E-Consult Provide the answer to our GP Access Problems?

Yesterday a friend was experiencing breathing difficulties so needed to contact their GP, rather than trying to phone, they submitted the details of their symptoms using the Practices online E-Consult form.

That was at 8:15 AM when the phones are always busy, by 9:42 AM the Surgery had called them back and offered an Appointment at 11:30 AM the same day.

An X-Ray would be needed so my friend was asked to specify a hospital and make their way there as it’s a walk in service open between 9 AM and 4 PM

David Messum Chair of Leighton Linslade Health Provision Group

A Blood Test would also be needed but the earliest date that could be offered at their Doctors Surgery was the 11th June 2025 as all slots at the Bassett Road Health Clinic had been booked but to ring the GP back in 2 weeks when more slots would be assigned at the Clinic .

This is an example of everything that is good and bad about Primary Care in the town currently.

Easy to make an appointment if you have the right technology skills, but how many of us have family members who struggle with internet banking or need help completing online forms?

How do you get to those Hospital Appointments if you depend on Public Transport and worry that you do not have a set appointment time booked beforehand?

We know that in the year April 2023 – Mar 24 28,785 blood tests were taken in Leighton Buzzard but what the BLMK ICB are unable to confirm is how many patients needed to travel outside of the town to get their blood tests more urgently?

With the announced room expansion at the Bassett Road Clinic the BLMK ICB and Central Bedfordshire Executive are effectively saying its “Mission Accomplished” and we want to move onto other issues.

Our fundamental issue with the Outline Business Case is that the room increases announced only track projected population growth in the town – NOT to enhance local services so that for example X-Rays , Ultrasounds and more Blood test are provided locally.

We would really like the ICB to prove us wrong?