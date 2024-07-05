Faith Matters July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It would be wonderful if in all our work, paid or voluntary, we had as much joy out of it as the responsibility we carry in it.

We all carry some responsibility, whether in our relationships, our work, our voluntary roles or for our own health and well-being. Sometimes this can feel like a burden and at other times like a privilege. I wonder if what makes the difference is joy!

A position of responsibility which is all work and no play is likely to lead to burn out. Even if the cause is worthy and just, if there is no joy in it, no support, no encouragement, then it is going to be extremely hard to sustain commitment. But with a sense of satisfaction, achievement and seeing the difference made, it can feel worthwhile.

On the other hand, seeking out pleasure for ourselves without any responsibility is also likely to lead to a bad outcome. Having no concern for consequences is a recipe for disaster. We may not like being accountable, nor want to hear criticism, but if we are deaf to the thoughts and feelings of others, we will destroy any good relationships.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together.

Think of the politicians just elected as they take up office. They will have huge responsibilities for the future of our country. They need to be able to find some satisfaction in what they do. At best they should have as much joy as responsibility.

In our families and neighbourhoods, we have a care for each other and there too, we should find joy and kindness alongside our concern for the needs of others. It might seem impossible at times to find any relief from strain or see any hope of peace and reconciliation. But with help and support we can create a sense of joy and happiness together.

If we are aware of our own needs to be comforted and encouraged, then we should also be willing to offer the same to others. A little smile, a kind word, making a special occasion to say thank you, all of these can bring joy to go alongside the responsibility we carry.