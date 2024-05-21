Faith Matters May 2024: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It takes courage to speak truth to power. But there is a spirit that comes from faith which inspires that courage.

One of the most remarkable things about faith is the way it can inspire courage to speak and act for truth and justice.

This is the message of Pentecost, the celebration of the Spirit. The friends of Jesus were apparently dismayed and disheartened after his death. But, according to the story, just fifty days later they emerged as a strong speaking force, able to communicate their faith through a multitude of languages and into many cultures.

But there are countless other examples of ordinary people who find courage to speak truth to those in positions of power, and act for justice for those who cannot defend themselves.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together.

It can be tempting to keep quiet in the face of opposition, especially if there are threats of violence. It is understandable if, from fear, the course of inaction is chosen. Do nothing, say nothing, pretend it isn’t happening. But the inner voice, the prompting of the spirit, will sometimes not be silenced.

It seems almost impossible to say anything, for example, about the war in Israel/Palestine, without causing offence to someone. Yet to keep quiet is to condone the acts of violence and destruction which are going on each day.

And what about the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers who look to this country for welcome and safety? To speak out may provoke hostility from others and even risk arrest.

Yet there are thousands who cannot and will not keep quiet. Young and old boldly speak their truth and stand up for the importance of respect for every human being.

We may not always agree with what protesters say, but we should at least honour their courage and their right to voice their convictions.