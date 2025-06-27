Mayor's Message: I'm blown away by the quality of our events

As you might expect at this time of year, many events to which I’m invited are held outdoors which, in most circumstances, is lovely, but does involve some luck with the weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Mayoral event of the month was Pride, held in the High Street. There were lots of topic-related stalls on the market during the day which stayed open through the evening when the stage came to life with several, excellent cover bands for everyone to sing-a-long and dance to all hosted by an outstanding drag Queen.

Cllr Pat Carberry spoke passionately about the meaning of Pride to the LGBTQ+ community and nobody was going to let a fairly persistent shower in the early evening put them off. In any case there was always the Black Lion to take shelter in and the sun came out again at 8pm – a thoroughly enjoyable celebration! I’m still not sure how the stilt walkers stayed upright on the slippery road surface, but they were dancing as hard as everybody else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day saw the Big Lunch return to the High Street with fabulous choices of foods from around the globe and great entertainment provided at both ends of the High Street which was absolutely packed with people enjoying a beautiful early Summer day. For those seeking a more sedate afternoon, the trick was to grab some street food and a drink from one of the High Street vendors and retire to the shade around the bandstand in Parsons Close Recreation Ground to enjoy the band providing Music in the Park.

Cllr David Bligh

Every time the Town Council presents events like these I am blown away by the organisation, effort and commitment demonstrated by its staff, so a huge thank you and shout-out to them.

During the Pride event I was also shown round the ‘meanwhile space’ currently being used by the artistic groups in our Town in the former Wilco store. They may or, may not, have it for very long, but they will be running workshops, exhibitions and working with musicians and other groups, as well as schools and the Library of Things to bring the building to life until a permanent occupant is found for the site. Good luck to them – our community needs this – do pay them a visit -you’ll be very welcome. I also managed to slip in a PSA test, organised by the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club at the Royal British Legion Club, so thank you to them – the result was good too!

The now annual, Volunteering Fair, organised by Totally Local Leighton Buzzard was held at All Saints Church on the 14th. I spoke to 20 or so groups who range in the their services from support for cancer sufferers, those grieving lost ones and patient transport to maintaining our local woodlands and training health support dogs – fantastic effort and a clear demonstration of how much ordinary people care for others in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was very pleased to be asked to help Angelica’s Crystal Shop in Ryland Mews celebrate 20 years in business. Congratulations to Angela and her team for reaching this milestone.

Big Lunch

Please remember to attend the Open Gardens in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade this Sunday and next – they’re always lovely and welcoming.

My first fundraiser of this Mayoral year will be held at the Lime Tree Restaurant on Tuesday, 15 July to support and increase awareness for Reclaim Life. If you fancy joining me, please go the Town Council website or contact Julie at the White House to book your place – I hope to see you there.