Peli BioThermal Pledges Support to Community Causes

Rosemary George, Jyoti Qurban, Denise Lare, Jo Barnett and Monika Harrison.

To mark the company’s World Caring Day in June big-hearted team members at Peli BioThermal made collective community contributions helping with local foodbank efforts and organising a local litter pick.

The Peli BioThermal teams pledged their support for community causes after staff made significant collections, which were delivered to the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service and Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank, which is helping hundreds of people, providing much needed food donations in the local area.

Colleagues collated numerous donations in the workplace, which were delivered to the charity and the team then volunteered their time to help prepare food parcels for those most in need.

The Leighton Linslade Homeless Service was delighted with the support shown from the team of volunteers at Peli BioThermal, which they described as ‘a company with a big heart.’

Rosemary George said: “On behalf of the trustees, and all who volunteer with Leighton Linslade Homeless Service and Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank, I would like to thank you most sincerely for a wonderful day.”

“What a difference a day can make when we have visiting volunteers preparing food parcels to help with the Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank. An increase in referrals for food parcels, from many areas of the local community, began during the pandemic and has continued because of the cost-of-living crisis being faced by many people.

“We want to thank all who contributed to the fantastic food donation and for the very dedicated support provided. It really makes a big difference to have such support and especially from a local business.”

Multiple members of the Peli BioThermal team took part in the caring community activities which also included a local litter pick, organised in conjunction with the town council. Two teams of staff from the Stanbridge Road site visited parks and green spaces nearby to pick litter, bottles, bus tickets and other discarded detritus.

The dedicated litter picking teams worked tirelessly to tidy up and collect numerous bags of rubbish from the local area.