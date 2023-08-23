News you can trust since 1861
7/7 bombing 'hero' from Leighton Buzzard stripped of MBE after being convicted of sexually abusing a child

He was recognised in 2007 New Year’s Honours List
By Olga Norford
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

A Leighton Buzzard man hailed as a 7/7 bombing hero has been stripped of his MBE after being convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Raymond Parry, 71, of Wyngates, was banned from working with children and given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Luton Crown Court on November 12, 2020, after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child under 13 at an earlier hearing.

The court heard a 12-year-old boy told his mother that he had been touched inappropriately by Parry, who was a volunteer at an activity centre.

Ray Parry was convicted of a sexual offence against a child when he appeared at Luton Crown Court in November 2020
Parry was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which will be in force for 10 years, was added to the sex offenders’ register and placed on a sex offenders’ rehabilitation programme.

He was among a list, published by the Government yesterday (Tuesday) of 12 individuals who have forfeited their honour, following a criminal conviction or professional disbarment.

Parry, a former London Underground Emergency Planning Manager, received the MBE for services to transport in London, and in particular his contribution following the July 7 terror attacks.

Parry, who had 26 years’ service with London Underground, set up and led TfL's Incident Care Team following July 7, liaising with the Government's Family Assistance Centre to provide support and assistance for the families of July 7 victims.

He later used the experience to ensure TfL had a fully-trained Incident Care Team of 68 volunteers.

London's Transport Commissioner Peter Hendy said at the time: “I am delighted that Ray's work in caring for families affected by the bombings of our network on July 7, 2005 has been recognised by the award of an MBE.

“By setting up and managing a team of volunteers to work in the Family Assistance Centre, our passengers, their families and our staff received valuable practical support.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Ray and also to his team of volunteers who made such a difference in the very worst of circumstances.

“Their work means that TfL is now much better equipped to provide humanitarian assistance in the future, should it ever be needed.”