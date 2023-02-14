9-year-old Leighton Buzzard girl raises over £2,000 for Little Princess Trust

A nine-year-old girl from Leighton Buzzard has raised more than £2,000 for The Little Princess Trust – and donated her long locks to the charity.

At just six years old, Blythe decided to grow her hair to help other children – and she has finally had 19 inches of hair cut off and donated so a wig can be made by the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blythe had been made aware of The Little Princess Trust by her cousin who had donated some hair to the charity a year before.

Blythe shows off the 19 inches of hair donated to the charity

Even at the tender age of six, Blythe already understood what her hair donation would mean to a Little Princess who was less fortunate than her and so began her journey to grow it as long as possible so the recipient of her wig could experience hair like Rupunzal the Disney Princess.

And three years later she went under the scissors, with her donation set to be made into a wig at a cost of £550.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Knowing the cost for her hair that be made into a wig, Blythe set up a sponsorship page with the help of her dad, Dominic Brackley.

The first target that Blythe set was £550 to cover the cost of the wig to be made – but she quickly smashed this goal thanks to the generous donations from friends, family, her football team and strangers online and decided to double her target to help pay for a second wig.

Donations on her website total more than £1.3k – but dad Dominic’s employer Whitbread/Premier inn added a further £750 direct to The Princess Trust

Blythe has now inspired her youngest sister, who is five years old, to follow her and to begin growing her hair for the same reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blythe has also said she wants to begin the process herself all again so she can help more children who are less fortunate.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.