Beacon lighting, music and picnics: Leighton Buzzard will mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard, along with its "friends and allies around the world", will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community is invited to enjoy commemorative activities on Thursday, May 8, including a beacon lighting, the singing of the National Anthem – and plenty of entertainment.

The day will mark eight decades since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "This is more than just a commemoration – it’s a joyful celebration of reconciliation, unity and the lasting peace that has brought us together."

Celebratory VE Day bunting at The White House, and right, the Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting in Leighton Buzzard. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

The pageantmaster will be Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR – who has successfully led many national commemorations including D-Day 80 and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s golden, diamond and platinum jubilees – as well as her 90th birthday celebrations.

Bruno said: “We, as a nation and alongside our allies, are committed to making this the largest celebration of the Victory in Europe since the day it was announced 80 years ago by the great Winston Churchill.

“It’s time to pay tribute to the many millions who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we all enjoy today. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme of celebration will follow the national timetable, with bell ringing from All Saints Church at 6.30pm and the lighting of a beacon in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground at 9.30pm.

In between, there will be vocalists on the bandstand in the park, followed by a performance by the Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion.

At approximately 9.20pm a tribute will be read by the chairman of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the Royal British Legion, prior to the lighting of the beacon.

This will be followed, across the country, by the singing of 'I Vow to Thee My Country' and the National Anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fish and chip van will be in Parson's Close Recreation Ground, while the café in the park will also be open for the evening. Visitors are also welcome to bring a picnic.

The spokesman added: "So gather your friends, family and neighbours to join us and celebrate the peace and reconciliation that brings us all together. Be part of something special."

The Royal British Legion is also planning a commemoration at the Linslade Garden of Remembrance at 11am on May 8. Schoolchildren and the public are welcome.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.