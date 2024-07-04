Couple wanted to run popular Leighton Buzzard restaurant as owner pursues drive-thru pizzeria dream
Owner, Paulo Benfeito, aims to sell the popular Hockliffe Street restaurant so he can concentrate on establishing a drive-thru pizza place in Milton Keynes or another nearby area.
The chosen buyers will own the business as a franchise, and Paulo is on a mission to find "the right" people to join the Amore Pizzeria family.
He told the LBO: "I'm looking for a couple, like a husband and wife team, who could take over the place and enhance it. Someone with experience, who could make it better.
"I'm looking to find someone who is passionate or more passionate than me; someone who is there for the love not the money."
Paulo decided to put the restaurant on the market after an offer was made on the business.
However, the person "didn't meet the requirements", so Paulo has decided to continue his search, as he hopes to pursue his "long-held dream" of opening an 'Amore Pizzeria Drive-Thru'.
Paulo told the LBO: "I used to work for McDonald's and I know how drive-thrus work. That's why my dream is to have the drive-thru system; customers can order on the app, and as they arrive, we can give them freshly made, piping hot pizzas.
"You don't have to pay for the drivers, the mileage.
"I've had this on my mind for years and years. The restaurant, ironically, is holding me back."
He added: "It's OK if we don't sell it, it won't be a problem, we will just carry on."
Paulo explained that he doesn't plan to open a drive-thru in Leighton Buzzard as that would be "unfair" to the restaurant.
The popular Hockliffe Street business first opened in 2019, and since then, it has become known for its bottomless pizza offer, gelatos, and pizza-making parties.
Emphasising his desire to find a couple, Paulo added: "When me and my wife are working together in the restaurant, it's completely different to having staff running the business. We are the number one Italian restaurant in Bedfordshire [on TripAdvisor] because we are spending time there.
"We are getting customers in and making sure they have the best experience, and customers are saying what a unique concept it is. We love it, but at the end of the day, my passion is fast food. That's what gets me going."
The businesses' 2023 sales were £348,000 and its trading hours are 11.30am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm. There are two full time staff and four owner drivers. A working couple can potentially take home 50 per cent of sales.
To express your interest or schedule a visit, email: [email protected].
However, Paulo recommends that people experience Amore Pizzeria first-hand by making a reservation at bottomlesspizzas.co.uk before contacting him.
He concluded: "This is a rare opportunity to own a thriving restaurant with a rich history and untapped potential. Amore Pizzeria is not just a business; it's a legacy waiting to be continued."
Paulo runs the business with his wife, Carmelina Benfeito, while their two daughters, aged 15 and 13, and son, aged 10, also help out.
