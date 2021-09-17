Eaton Bray author holds signing in Leighton Buzzard's new book shop

An Eaton Bray author is celebrating the launch of her third story by holding a book signing in Leighton Buzzard's new shop, Book.

Marian Hawkins, who penned the ‘Treeture Creatures and Flowerbuds’ series is celebrating the publication of 'Beech the Beech Leaf', and can't wait to meet readers at the store.

The series teaches children about the importance of nature and Marian and illustrator Gaynor Vulpi are inviting families to come and meet them on Saturday, September 25, from 10am.

Left: Gaynor and Marian at a previous signing. Right: Book.

Marian, 56, said: “I am so grateful for all the support I have had locally. If anyone has a book already purchased and would like it signed please pop along to have a chat and get your books signed. We will also bring along some of the original artwork for visitors to have a browse through.

"All three books will be available to purchase at Book, Leighton Buzzard, along with the swatch booklets that accompany them. We really appreciate being able to host the launch of 'Beech the Beech Leaf' at Book. It is so exciting to have a lovely new book shop in Leighton Buzzard that is helping to support new authors like myself."

Marian's first two books are called 'Oaky the Oak Leaf' and 'Willow the Willow Leaf', which incorporate rhyming, facts, and beautiful illustrations to inspire a love for trees and nature.

Speaking to the LBO earlier this year, Marian said: “I thought that I could make the leaves into characters and build a story around them, making it semi-educational, helping children to identify leaves and trees, whilst telling the message about how important they are for the environment.”

Gaynor and Marian at a previous signing with the Oaky and Willow characters.

There are also portable Tree and Flower Trail Swatch booklets to accompany the books and encourage readers to explore.

You can visit Marian and Gaynor on September 25 in Book, the town's new, independent bookshop, based on High Street Mews.

For more information you can follow @treeture_creatures_flowerbuds on Instagram or Facebook.