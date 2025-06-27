Fewer firearms licences revoked in Bedfordshire – as figures for England and Wales hit record high

Fewer firearms licences were revoked by Bedfordshire Police last year, new figures show.

It comes as the number of licence revocations across England and Wales reached a new high, with gun control campaigners suggesting police forces "are starting to take public safety more seriously" after several high-profile tragedies.

To legally own a firearm and associated ammunition in the UK, the holder must apply for a licence from their local police force, which must be renewed every five years.

New data released by the Home Office shows there were 37 new firearm licence applications granted by Bedfordshire Police in the year to March, slightly up on the 35 a year earlier.

The data also shows the number of licences revoked by police in Bedfordshire fell over the same period, from eight to one.

Across England and Wales there were 6,657 new applications granted for firearm certificates, a 4 per cent increase compared with the previous year and the highest number since March 2020.

Across both nations there were 542 firearm certificates revoked, a 7 per cent increase on last year, and the highest number since comparable records began.

Peter Squires, professor of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton, said police forces were beginning to act after a "sequence of domestic homicides", culminating in the mass shooting of five people in Plymouth in 2021.

He said action had been taken to "bring more consistency to licencing in the 43 police forces", with enhanced training for firearms inquiry officers, recognising the process will now be better resourced.

"The police now feel they have a 'green light' to push for a tighter and more restrictive licensing environment, and that they are pushing against an opening door," he added.

However, despite the overall fall in numbers, there are still significant discrepancies between police forces.

Iain Overton, executive director of Action on Armed Violence, said oversight "remains patchy across forces".

"Some forces conduct more rigorous background checks than others, and the medical verification process is inconsistent," he added.

"The Government should move to standardise vetting procedures nationally, ensure proper resourcing for firearms licensing units, and implement mandatory mental health checks."

In Bedfordshire there were 1,240 active licences as of March, which accounted for 6,328 firearms.

It meant the area had a rate of 868 firearms per 100,000 people.

A spokesperson for the Gun Control Network said the decline in licences is "encouraging", but "gaps in enforcement" remain.

They added: "We believe the Government must go further to ensure the licensing process is more robust.

"Partners, ex-partners, and household members of applicants must be involved in the process, medical and mental health checks must be more stringent, and all police forces must apply the same high standards consistently.

"A firearm is a deadly weapon, and licensing should reflect the utmost caution."

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation, which campaigns for sustainable shooting, has previously called for a single licencing body to replace the varying processes currently administered by separate police forces.

"The case for a national body with common standards and proper oversight is overwhelming," said BASC’s director of firearms, Bill Harriman.

"Without bold reform, we risk further decline, poorer public service, and lasting damage to a sector that contributes £3.3bn to the UK economy and £500m worth of conservation across the UK."