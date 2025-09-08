Firefighters called to blazes at derelict care home and a school in Leighton Buzzard

By Neil Shefferd
Published 8th Sep 2025, 16:01 BST
Firefighters were called to blazes at a derelict building and school in Leighton Buzzard over the past weekplaceholder image
Firefighters were called to blazes at a derelict building and school in Leighton Buzzard over the past week
Firefighters were called to blazes at a derelict building and a school in Leighton Buzzard over the past week.

On Tuesday, September 2 at just after 7pm fire crews based in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Toddington and Woburn were called to a blaze inside a three-storey derelict former care home in Duncombe Drive.

Most Popular

Multiple sets of fires were located on the ground, first and second floors of the Westlands care home building on arrival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, safety jets and covering jets to extinguish the fire, and also used thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

The fire service says it believes the blaze was started deliberately.

On Sunday September 7 a crew from Leighton Buzzard was called to Gilbert Inglefield Middle School on Vandyke Road at just before 2.15pm.

An area of grass measuring 15 metres by five metres was alight with crews using a short extension ladder and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was believed to have been started accidentally.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardDunstable
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice