Firefighters called to blazes at derelict care home and a school in Leighton Buzzard
On Tuesday, September 2 at just after 7pm fire crews based in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Toddington and Woburn were called to a blaze inside a three-storey derelict former care home in Duncombe Drive.
Multiple sets of fires were located on the ground, first and second floors of the Westlands care home building on arrival.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, safety jets and covering jets to extinguish the fire, and also used thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.
The fire service says it believes the blaze was started deliberately.
On Sunday September 7 a crew from Leighton Buzzard was called to Gilbert Inglefield Middle School on Vandyke Road at just before 2.15pm.
An area of grass measuring 15 metres by five metres was alight with crews using a short extension ladder and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was believed to have been started accidentally.