Firefighters were called to blazes at a derelict building and school in Leighton Buzzard over the past week

Firefighters were called to blazes at a derelict building and a school in Leighton Buzzard over the past week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, September 2 at just after 7pm fire crews based in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Toddington and Woburn were called to a blaze inside a three-storey derelict former care home in Duncombe Drive.

Multiple sets of fires were located on the ground, first and second floors of the Westlands care home building on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, safety jets and covering jets to extinguish the fire, and also used thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

The fire service says it believes the blaze was started deliberately.

On Sunday September 7 a crew from Leighton Buzzard was called to Gilbert Inglefield Middle School on Vandyke Road at just before 2.15pm.

An area of grass measuring 15 metres by five metres was alight with crews using a short extension ladder and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was believed to have been started accidentally.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.