Firefighters tackle blaze at car showroom in Leighton Buzzard
Two fire crews were called to a blaze in a car showroom in Leighton Buzzard which broke out at 9.40pm on Tuesday June 24.
The incident occurred at a showroom on Grovebury Road after a car caught fire inside the building.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said the building was 100 per cent damaged by smoke and the car was 60 per cent damaged by fire.
Two further cars were damaged by heat, with five more damaged by the smoke.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, a covering jet and safety jet to extinguish the blaze, as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.