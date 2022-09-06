The qualified barrister - who held several leading public posts, including chair of Bedfordshire Health Authority and Bedford Hospitals NHS Trust - had to make the agonising decision of whether or not to accept this prestigious honorary position.

But as she says: “I’ve always been an optimist and with the encouragement of family and friends, I decided to go ahead.”

The Welsh-born mother-of-three vividly recalls lighting the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee beacon at Luton Hoo, having had her first dose of chemotherapy earlier that day.

Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis with the Queen in Dunstable

Helen, who retires on Wednesday (September 7), is one of the health service’s strongest supporters.

She says: “The NHS saved my life. We should never take it for granted and we should use it wisely.”

More than 400 people packed into St Paul’s in Bedford on Sunday to bid her a fond farewell and to welcome her successor, Susan Lousada.

In the 10 years she’s been in office, this energetic effervescent woman has united the county as never before. She’s devoted herself to building stronger and kinder communities, where everyone feels they belong and are valued, and she has a team of volunteer Vice Lord-Lieutenants and Deputy Lieutenants who are equally as dedicated.

Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis who is retiring on September 7

"They are deeply committed to the well-being of Bedfordshire and are hugely supportive in helping me shine a light on all those who work tirelessly to improve life in the county,” she says.

"After more than a decade in this role, I can look back with a happy heart, having had a fire lit within me by the extraordinary people I have met in Bedfordshire.

"And I can look forward, knowing this vibrant and diverse county is on a clear path towards a better and deeper understanding of each other’s traditions, so our young people can grow in a world where all feel respected and cherished and have an opportunity to thrive.”

Helen’s kindness, compassion and interest in everyone she meets is legendary – as are her magnificent outfits and hats, many of which are from Luton companies.

Helen Nellis (right) and incoming Susan Lousada

Her interest was encouraged by the town’s millinery history and she always dons a spectacular titfer on official business: “I dress up to show respect to the Queen and also to the organisations I am visiting.”

Highlights of her time in office have included welcoming Royal visitors like the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh (who in their early married life loved Luton Hoo and worshipped at St Mary’s in the town); The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Kent.

Helen also enjoyed giving the Queen’s Award for Volunteers to organisations such as Luton Council of Faiths, Luton Irish Forum and Keech Hospice Care and taking part in both the Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

She’s always pleased to honour the Armed Forces and those in the emergency services who have given their lives for our country and is very proud of her LL cadets who, she says, have been particularly outstanding and have all gone on to interesting careers.

L-R: Archdeacon of Bedford Venerable Dave Middlebrook, Vicar of St Paul’s The Rev Canon Kevin Goss, Lord-Lieutenant (Designate) Susan Lousada DL, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis CVO CStJ, Bishop of Bedford The Rt Rev Richard Atkinson OBE and Assistant Curate Father Luke Larner.

She also loves seeing “the beauty of traditions from different cultures and religions gently blending to create an exciting and rich tapestry which allows us to be creative and modern with a foundation of values . . . and especially the joyful Luton Carnival.

"It’s also encouraging to see the women in our communities finding their voice and the strength to guide their families and to play key leadership roles.”

Being Lord-Lieutenant is a role which requires 24/7 commitment. Helen describes it as “the biggest honour of my life.”

But she admits she wouldn’t have been able to do it without the patient love of her husband Joe, Professor of Global Economy at Cranfield University where he’s worked for 38 years.

Paying tribute, she says: “He is my rock and I couldn’t do this role without his quiet and steadfast support.”

She’s also been kept going by her faith and sense of humour, together with her resilience and ability to cope with the demands which come from her determination to make a difference, to build Team Bedfordshire, bringing together the power of all those endeavouring to make it a great place to live and work.

Helen unwinds with close-knit family and friends – walking, cycling, golfing, reading and listening to music. She’s looking forward to the next phase of her life, spending more time with her husband, children and elderly relatives in Wales, as well as running her executive coach consultancy business which involves working with leaders and top teams to improve impact.

She and Joe have been very involved with Ghana for more than four decades when he joined Voluntary Service Overseas after graduating. They recently built a school in the Volta region.

Helen believes her successor at the Lieutenancy will bring energy and commitment to the post and adds: “The people of Bedfordshire and Luton will always have a special place in my heart. And I will always be grateful for the friendships and life lessons I have learned from our terrific communities.”

Her message to the county is: “Let’s keep moving forward together, always looking for the best in each other.”

Susan Lousada, who takes up office on September 7 says: “It is important to me to support those who make the county prosper, ensuring opportunities are open to all.

"Bedfordshire is a truly beautiful and great place to live and I look forward to serving the people who live and make their lives within it.”